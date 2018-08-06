No logic, reason for SC to repeal Article 35-A: ANC

‘Have come to Delhi hoping dismissal of anti-Article petitions not deferment’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 05:
Vice President Awami National Conference (ANC) Muzafar Shah Sunday said that Supreme Court (SC) has no reason to repeal Article 35-A as the top court has already dismissed a petition decades back that sought its abrogation.
He said petition was challenged by well known trade unionist Sampat Prakash.
Shah said all challenging the petition filed for repealing of Article 35-A have come to Delhi with the expectation that petition filed for abrogation of Article 35-A will not be deferred but dismissed outrightly.
Talking to reporters from New Delhi, Muzafar Shah said: “Since the Supreme Court has already dismissed a petition filed for abrogation of Article 35-A decades back after it was challenged by well known trade unionist Sampat Prakash, it is obviously clear that Supreme Court has no legal logic and reason to abrogate article 35-A.
All who have come here (Delhi) to challenge the petition for abrogation of Article 35-A hope that top court of the country will outrightly dismiss the anti-Article 35-A petition, he said.
Saying that he is proud of the unity demonstrated by people of all the three regions Jammu, Kashmir and Ladhak against the attempts to abrogate article 35-A, Shah said that people have come out together strongly to defend Article 35-A irrespective of their political ideologies and religious and regional affiliations and considerations. (With inputs from KNS)