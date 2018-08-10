No letup in traffic mess on Pantha Chowk- Badamibagh stretch

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, July 23:
In an utter failure of Srinagar traffic department, there seems to be no letup in the traffic congestion on Pantha Chowk- Badami Bagh stretch in Srinagar where the commuters remain stranded for hours.
Even in a presence of traffic cops on Pantha Chowk- Badami Bagh road, the traffic department in an utter failure is not showing any concerns to overcome the mismanagement of traffic flow which is taking place infront of them mostly from Batwara to Dalgate.
The commuters coming from the south city said that they are up in the arm of traffic department who are not charging the traffic violators even the drivers keep on violating the norms in the presence of traffic cops.
One of the commuters, Fayaz Ahmad (Name Changed), said a journey of just 20 minutes is taking around two hours to reach city centre due to the utter failure of the Srinagar traffic department.
He also appealed the governor to intervene the into the issue saying, “In a complete failure of the traffic department to streamline the traffic on Pantha Chowk- Badami Bagh stretch in Srinagar, we want the governor N N Vohra to intervene or direct its traffic officials to smoothen the traffic there.”
One of the students Samiya (Name changed) from Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar outskirts said, “I am a 3nd-semester student of Government Women College MA road Srinagar and our class work start from 10: 30 Am.”
“I usually leave at around 9 Am from my home which hardly takes 15 minutes from a cab but due to the frequent traffic jam from Shivpora to Dalgate I reach college 40-50 minutes late every day and that all happens only because of the failure of the traffic department.
When asked Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Syed Tahir Geelani told about the traffic chaos, he said, “You are basically asking this question to a wrong person, you should talk to DC Srinagar or Divisional Commissioner.
He also said, “We have been asking them to repair the road which is functioning from the single lane due to the ongoing construction of drainage outside the GB Panth Hospital and that is also a main reason of the traffic chaos there.”