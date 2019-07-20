No let-up in stray dog attacks in Uri

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The stray dog menace continues to unleash terror among the people in this border town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district as two persons became fresh victims to the canine bite on Friday morning.

Last week, six persons sustained injuries in a dog bite incident in the area.

Local newsgathering agency GNS reported that a pack of dogs attacked two persons including a woman near Salamabad village of Uri in the district.

Confirming the incident, a doctor at sub-district hospital Uri told GNS that they have received two persons with dog bite injuries.

He identified the injured as Shakila Begum and Altaf Ahmed Awan and said both are undergoing treatment.

The fresh attack has caused panic among the whole populace especially school going children, women and old-aged persons.

The locals have urged the authorities to take measures to contain the menace.

“We appeal district administration to take measures to contain the dog menace as our normal life has been badly hit due to the terror created by these freely roaming canines,” a group of locals while talking to GNS said.