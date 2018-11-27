No let up in dog menace in Srinagar, people annoyed

SMC working to curb canine population: Veterinary Officer
SMC working to curb canine population: Veterinary Officer
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 26:
Despite lofty claims of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) of controlling the canine population in the summer capital, people in various areas fear to come out of their homes especially during morning and evening hours as large number of dogs are on prowl.
The inhabitants of Kara Nagar complained that the canine population in the area has increased enormously as a result of which the locals are facing difficulty to move out of their homes.
Ghulam Rasool Sofi, a local living outside SMHS Hospital said not only locals but also attendants of patients are facing problems for the last couple of months.
“Due to presence of dustbins and garbage outside the hospital, there is always a risk to become an easy victim of dogs. Due to fear it has become problematic for everyone in the area to move out,” Sofi said.
Another resident from Baba Demb area of the city, Insha said children are unable to go outside alone as they usually become the prey of these stray dogs.
According to her, absence of waste management has led to the growing population of dogs in the area. Even sweepers do not clean the roads, lanes regularly and heaps of garbage become a source of food for the dogs.
In Aali Kadal, Rajouri Kadal, Jamalatta areas also, people have complained of growing dog menace.
Ghulam Muhammad Wani, a local from Rajouri Kadal said sterilization will take decades and SMC is not serious in solving this grave issue.
“The process of sterilization is a long process and there should be some short-term plan by the Corporation to stop the rising cases of dog bites,” he said.
An official at SMC wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that there are around 40,000 to 45,000 dogs in Srinagar city and sterilization of dogs will take time.
J&K High Court has also directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to inform the court about the time within which the civic body would sterilize the entire dog population.
In 2017, High Court also directed the SMC to take help from Animal Welfare Board for expertise to catch the dogs so that they are sterilized and immunized.
SMC Veterinary Officer, Dr Javid Ahmad Rather told Rising Kashmir that measures have been taken to control dog menace in the city. Rather said it is breeding season for dogs.
He said dog menace has been reduced in Srinagar as compared to the last year and they are working continuously on door to door collection of garbage.
“SMC is already working on dog sterilization program at Shuhama. Another place for sterilization is under construction at Tengpora and will take 3-4 months for completion,” Rather said.
In the year 2017 more than 5000 dog bite cases were reported at Anti-Rabies Clinic (ARC) of SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.