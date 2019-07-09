No lavatories in Jehangir Chowk market, people forced to urinate in open

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Despite lofty claims of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) of constructing public washrooms in the summer capital, visitors at busy Jehangir Chowk market, especially traders, are still left floundering for lavatories.

The shopkeepers, traders and minibus drivers are up in arms against the government for forcing them to urinate in the open.

Expressing resentment over non-availability of lavatories, the group said they are forcing them to urinate openly behind the wall of J&K High Court which is disgusting in itself.

They said, the foul smell emanates from the site during the summer and one can’t even stand for a minute to wait for the bus.

Muhammad Abdullah, a trader at Jehangir Chowk said he has to walk more than 400 meters to reach the public lavatory at Pratap Park or Chinar Vendor Market.

“Pedestrians, as well as locals, are compelled to urinate openly behind the minibus stop here,” he said.

Another shopkeeper said, from past two years they are using the “Kashmir Haat” building because the building is nearer at a walking distance of five minutes.

“Despite repeated requests to the authorities, they have turned deaf ears towards our pleas,” he said.

They appealed the SMC and district administration to look into the matter.

A senior official at Srinagar Municipal Corporation claimed that they have planned to build 50 news toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission in the city.

“Out of 50 public toilets, seven were inaugurated and are functional. Forty Three (43) toilet complexes are in pipeline,” the official said.