No knowledge about any changes to constitutional provisions: Governor

August 03, 2019 14:00:00 | RK Online Desk

The Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday met at a delegation of political leaders led by National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah.

During the meeting, Governor said that the State has no knowledge of any changes to constitutional provisions.

"Therefore, no panic should be created by unnecessarily linking this security matter with all kinds of other issues," he said.

Omar and the delegation members were worried about the panic situation that had developed in the Kashmir valley after yesterday's Press Conference and the Government Advisory asking Amarnath Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible, an official spokesman said.

They also mentioned about the panic buying by people of essential commodities, he said. Governor Malik informed the delegation that the security situation has developed in a manner which required immediate action.

The spokesman said that there were credible inputs which were available to the security agencies regarding militant attacks on the Amarnath Yatra. There has been intensified shelling on the LOC by Pakistan which was responded to effectively by the Army.

This was mentioned in the Press Conference yesterday afternoon by the Corps Commander of the Army and the DGP, the spokesman said.

The seriousness of the threat required immediate action, he said.

"It is in this context that the government had issued an advisory asking yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible. These are a vulnerable group of people who do not know the area and are extremely vulnerable to a militant or a fidayeen attack. It is the responsibility of the state to provide security to all its citizens."

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, yatris and tourists have been asked to return and this is to ensure that no terrorist attack takes place on them, he said.

"Further, any attack on yatris has countrywide implications that have to be kept in mind." Therefore, security to its citizens has to be provided by the State, even at some inconvenience which is being done, the spokesman said.

"A pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection. That is the cause of the panic. The Home Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner have clarified this yesterday."

The Governor requested the political leaders to ask their supporters to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated and unfounded rumours being circulated all around.