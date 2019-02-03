No Kashmiri selected for veteran National athletics

Athletes allege regional bias
Syed RukayaSrinagar, Feb 02:
Contrary to norms, Jammu and Kashmir Veteran Athletics Association (JKVAA) has selected athletes for the ongoing Veteran National Athletics meet only from Jammu division, neglecting the athletes from Kashmir.
Angry over the move, Kashmir based athletes expressed serious concern as they have been neglected from participating in the ongoing Veteran National Athletics meet being held in Jaipur, Rajastan from February 1st to 7, 2019.
The athletes alleged discrimination and said that JKVAA has selected 25 athletes for the ongoing National Athletics meet from Jammu province only, neglecting Kashmir based athletes.
The Jammu based JKVAA with full support from J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) conducted screening of athletes last week in a hush-hush manner without informing Valley-based senior athletes and coaches, keeping them in complete dark about the screening.
Instead of coming down heavily on these associations, JKSSC is brazenly supporting their cause of discrimination on regional bias for their “vested interests” as the team was itself flagged off by the Chief Sports Officer of JKSSC, Haji Abdul Qayoom who is also the President of Association.
The aggrieved senior athletes and coaches from Kashmir division, who were overlooked by the Jammu based association and Sports Council, told Rising Kashmir that without any selection trials the team was cleared by screening committee, leaving them in lurch.
“We wanted to participate in the National meet but we were not informed by the association and Sports Council. They didn’t conduct any trails for the meet which is discouraging and discriminating for us,” they said on the condition of anonymity.
They further said that it was the job of association to inform them and hold selection trials first, “but the association in a deliberate attempt conducted directly screening that too in a hush-hush manner, to ensure no participation of Kashmir players.”
“Without holding State Championship and trials, the association held screening of the team and sent 25 athletes from Jammu only, which indicates that the team sent for National meet doesn’t represent State of J&K instead they represent Jammu as there is not a single player from Kashmir,” the athletes rued.
Adding that since the inception of the JKVAA in 1990, the association is excusing that valley based athletes are below par, “but how long they will use the same excuse for depriving us from opportunities.”
“It is the fault of association that has miserably failed to produce quality athletes from the valley if they are claiming that valley based athletes are under-performers,” the agonized athletes expressed.
An official at JKSSC, pleading anonymity said that maximum Jammu based associations are hell-bent to discourage the Kashmir based players.
“Time and again Jammu based associations have selected players merely on regional bias. Even the Fencing Association of J&K neglected players from Kashmir,” the official said.
He said Kashmiri players face such discrimination whenever they go outside from the valley, adding, “It is disheartening for the players.”
“JKSSC is equally a culprit in discrimination as Sports Council officials have close nexus with such associations and are vehemently supporting and encouraging the associations without holding them accountable,” the official d said.
The Sports council which is meant to monitor and act as a watchdog to scrutinize the functioning of associations has lost its ground to make these recognized associations accountable which in turn are allowed to run on their own set of agenda besides are funded by Council to support their agenda.
Chief Sports Officer, JKSSC, Abdul Qayoom while refuting the allegations, said almost two to three athletes participated in screening.
“Due to closure of road, the athletes were unable to reach to Jammu for screening. 2 to 3 athletes from Kashmir managed to reach to the venue for screening and it took them almost 26 hours from Srinagar,” he said.
He said there is no role of Sports Council to conduct selection trials of players.
“Our role is to physically inspect the team during screening and nothing else,” Qayoom said.
