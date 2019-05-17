No justification for use of force against unarmed people: NC

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday condemned the killing of civilians across the state, saying that there is no justification for the use of force against the unarmed people.

Party Chief Spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi while condemning the killings of civilians in Pattan, Shopian and Pulwama said, “Such killings lessen the prospective of peace in the valley. I take this opportunity to express my sympathies with the grief stricken families. In this hour of grief the party is in complete unison with the grieved families. No probe is enough to bring back the dead, however I urge the incumbent administration to set the responsibility and bring the offenders to book,”he said adding, “the governor should impress upon the security forces to adhere to proper SOP’s during anti militancy operations.”

Party’s Chief spokesperson also condemned the killing of a PDP worker in shopian. “Killing dissent is a hallmark of weakness. The sanctity of human life is very important that has to be protected and respected by all. I extend my condolences to the grief stricken family and pray for strength to them to bear the loss,” he said.

Meanwhile party’s senior leaders Javaid Ahmad dar, Ghulam Muhi ud din Mir, Showkat Ganai, Sheikh Muhammad Rafi also expressed grief over the civilian killings.



