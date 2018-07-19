No JK official can go outside state, country without prior approval: GAD

AgenciesSrinagar
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday asked its Departments not to depute any officer or official for training outside the state or country, without the prior approval of the General Administration Department (GAD).
''It has been observed that some Departments depute or nominate officers outside the state or country for training programme at their own level, without consultation/approval of the General Administration Department, which tantamounts to violation of circular instructions, making the concerned officers liable for action,'' said a Circular issued by the GAD.