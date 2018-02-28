No ISIS presence in Kashmir: DGP

Police verifying militant group’s claim about Sunday’s attack
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Jan 27:
The police chief Tuesday ruled out presence of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Kashmir but said police is verifying militant group’s claim about Sunday’s attack on police in Srinagar.
DGP, Shesh Paul Vaid told Rising Kashmir that there was no ISIS presence in Kashmir.
“The ISIS has claimed responsibility for killing a policeman in Srinagar on Sunday,” he said.
Vaid said there could be a possibility that the individual, who carried out the attack on a policeman in Soura area of Srinagar, is influenced by ISIS ideology.
He, however, asserted that there is no ISIS presence in Kashmir.
“We are investigating the ISIS claim,” the DGP said.
On February 25, militants attacked killed a policeman, Farooq Ahmad Yatoo, who was guarding the house of Hurriyat (M) executive member Fazal Haq Qureshi at Bilal Colony Soura. The militants also decamped with his rifle.
On Monday evening, Amaq, the propaganda wing of ISIS, claimed the responsibility for the killing of policeman in Srinagar and warned that a "war has just begun”.
In November last year, ISIS had claimed the shoot-out at Zakura area in outskirts of Srinagar in which was a police sub-inspector, Imran Ahmad Tak and a local militant, Mugees Ahmad Mir was killed.
Mugees was wearing a black T-shirt with an Islamic verse inscribed on it in white when he was brought dead home.
His body was wrapped in ISIS flag.
However, security officials had then claimed that Mugees belonged to Tehreek-ul- Mujahideen and was its Pulwama district commander.
The Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen was among the first few militant groups that emerged at the onset of militant in Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1990s.
In the past too, Vaid had ruled out ISIS imprint in Kashmir.
