No instructions issued to close NIT Srinagar: District Admin

August 03, 2019

The district administration Srinagar on Saturday said that no instructions have been issued for closure of National Institute of Technology (NIT) here, as the institute had mistaken the advice for watchfulness in view of prevailing situation.

The administration has sought to put on record that the reason cited for suspending classwork in its notice is a case of miscommunication where NIT Srinagar mistook advice for watchfulness issued to all educational institutions in the district in view of the prevailing situation for an instruction to suspend classwork, the spokesman said.

He said the decision to suspend classwork is the institute’s own adding that no instructions for suspension of classwork or closure of the institute were issued from the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary speaking in reference to it said no advice or instructions were issued for closing the said institute or any other educational institution in the district.

However, he said that only an advice for being watchful was issued to heads of all institutions considering the prevailing situation in the district.

He said transportation was arranged upon requests from the NIT management which had received requests in this regard from distressed parents of students.