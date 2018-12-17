No incentives for tour operators: AKTO

In a separate statement, Patron Association of Kashmir Tour Operators (AKTO) Nazir A Mir said during their pre-budget meeting with the Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, the association had demanded incentives for travel and tour operators who work day in and day out for to attract travellers to Kashmir.
Mir said it was made clear to the Advisor Sharma that travel agents have been spending their money to keep the tourism alive and helping other economic sectors also.
“It is unfortunate that governor administration has ignored our suggestions and travel agents who are ground workers for tourism sector,” he said.
AKTO Patron urged the governor to modify the budget proposal and include travel agents with incentive schemes for their promotional activities which will further boost tourism.
He welcomed Rs 130 crore for tourism promotion and augmentation of tourism staff and dedicated cell for promotion.