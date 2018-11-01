No in-house check on drugs in Kashmir hospitals

SKIMS ‘quality control lab’ remains on papers
SKIMS ‘quality control lab’ remains on papers
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 31:
Amid a growing concern of substandard medicines, there are no in-house checks on drugs being supplied to the hospitals across Kashmir valley, putting the patients at risk.
The 'quality control lab' at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura here exists only on papers as there is no in-house check on drugs supplied to the hospital.
An official at SKIMS said there was no infrastructure and manpower available for the Quality Control Lab.
“It is non-existent. There is no in-house check on the quality of drugs. If the lab is made functional, it can help check the menace of sub-standard drugs,” the official said.
The lab was part of an infrastructural project sanctioned for the development of the premier institute.
Two years ago, the government released funds for the lab but the officials are yet to start it.
According to the officials, the initiative was only possible if the lab is established with dedicated modern equipment to pave way against spurious drugs.
“Over the years, the quality control laboratory has faced negligence by the administrators as there is no manpower to run the facility,” another official said.
Same is the case with the tertiary care hospitals of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar which lack in-house check on drugs. Furthermore, there is no proper use of drug testing laboratory at its pharmacology department.
“Although Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) supplies the medicines after checks, many substandard drugs which were part of hospital supplies were found substandard last year,” a doctor at SMHS hospital here said.
He said administrators have also neglected to facilitate the quality-assured, health products by not assessing medicines due to lack of drug testing labs.
Adding to the mess, the Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) Kashmir doesn’t have sufficient laboratories in the State, where drugs could be tested without loss of time.
“The laboratories available do not have enough technical staff and as such, it takes a long time to get the samples examined by Drug Laboratories,” reads an official document with Rising Kashmir. “Not more than one percent of the drugs sold or manufactured imported in the country are tested in government-run drug testing laboratories.”
The DFCO carries the testing of drug and food samples at its Dalgate laboratory here but it faces shortage of manpower and modern equipment due to which sample tests are being delayed.
Principal Secretary to the Government Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, said there is a need to strengthen drug testing laboratories to put checks on substandard drugs.
“We have started work on the state-of-art drug and food testing laboratory at Lakhanpur. JKMSCL is doing a quality test of drugs before supplying medicines to hospitals at the empanelled laboratories at Jammu and Srinagar,” he said.
Health experts in Kashmir have also voiced their concern over the lack of drug testing laboratories and lack of in-house checks in the hospitals leaving patients at risk.
“If a drug is supplied from outside, it is obligatory for the drug regulating bodies, whether in hospital or drug controlling authorities to recheck the credentials of drugs,” Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), Dr Nisar Ul Hassan said president.
He said there is no doubt that drugs are checked by the manufacturing unit but once “we check it turns out to be sub-standard drug as has been in the past”.
“In hospitals, we need to have good labs. We have to see whether there are odd effects. Whatever is written on a drug may not be true. It can have other adverse effects. Hospitals have to ascertain pharmaco-vigilance also,” Hassan said. “Medical stores should have adequate storage facilities and provision for temperature and humidity control but it is lacking in many hospitals.”
In 2017-18, at least 69 samples of drugs, healthcare consumables lifted for testing by DFCO were found to be not of standard quality.
Of them 81 percent samples were from markets and hospitals of Kashmir division.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com