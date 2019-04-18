About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

No immediate plan of shifting Srinagar central jail: DGP

 Director General Police Dilbagh Singh—who also holds the charge of Director General Prisons on Wednesday, said that police does not plan to shift Srinagar Central jail to any other place but a proposal has been sent to the government for construction of a new jail after the jail was damaged due to violence by jail inmates recently.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), DGP Dilbagh Singh said, “There is no plan or proposal to shift the Srinagar central jail to any other place within or outside Srinagar city but a proposal has been sent to the government for construction of a new jail in view of the damage caused to the jail building during the recent violence by jail inmates.”
“The building was decades old and was damaged in the violence,” he said.
Protests and scuffle erupted between prisoners and prison security in Central Jail Srinagar on April 05 late evening after jail inmates objected to carry out “repair and reinforcement works inside a barrack” by the authorities.
Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, who is also DG Prisons, had told KNS that some inmates instigated others to stop the repair and reinforcement works inside a barrack.
“Others (jail inmates) joined and resorted to some violent acts inside on the jail staff. Also set some place on fire. Fire tenders are on the spot and working,” the DG had said.

