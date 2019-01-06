No human heart can forget Sopore massacre: Geelani

Srinagar:
Recalling Sopore massacre of January 6, 1993, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday said “Kashmir has witnessed such acts for the last several decades and anybody with a human heart can ever forget such brutality.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani said “it was a bone-chilling cold of a harsh winter, when the preachers of non-violence and proudly being called Tyran Ababeel, by none other than tallest traitor poured in, showering bullets all around, killing whosoever came their way, ruthlessly, inhumanely and beastly.
“Forces locked down the nearby shops and burnt alive all the shopkeepers inside their shops,” he alleged. Geelani said “humanity may have never witnessed such a heinous crime when a toddler snatched from the lap of his mother was thrown into the flames and when the hapless mother protested, she too was silenced forever by the bullets.”
“Whole town was in rubble, houses and shops were turned into ashes and horror stories and ghastly tales were all around which shiver a person down his spine. This madness of these killers didn’t stop there, they fired upon and burned a bus en-route to Bandipora, killing and burning alive all its passengers,” Geelani said. Geelani said that this dance of death, with 55 innocent killings, 120 houses and 350 shops gutted, was a unique New Year gift from the ‘masters of traitors’.
“Sopore has a distinction of being politically mature and emotionally affiliated with the freedom movement, for which it has been an eye-sore of the stooges, and this doomsday of 6th January was just an act of revenge to subjugate and suppress the population,” he said.