‘No Horn Zones’ created in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 05:
Following the orders issued by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Traffic Police on Wednesday asked the general public to avoid honking in many areas of Srinagar city. These include G.B. Pant Hospital, Sonawar to Radio Kashmir Srinagar, Crossing, all hospitals and educational institutions falling within the limits of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, premises around High Court, Srinagar and Lower Court Moominabad, Batamaloo.
Traffic police spokesperson in a statement said, “General public is advised to avoid honking in these areas to avoid inconvenience to the general public. Any person found violating the orders shall be dealt strictly as per the law.”