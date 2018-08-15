No Home Guard, Civil Defence, Fire Services men from JK to get awards

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 14:
Not a single Home Guard (HG), Civil Defence (CD) and Fire Service personnel from Jammu and Kashmir have figured in the list of president’s award for distinguished, meritorious and gallantry service on August 15.
Of 114 awards approved by President, Ram Nath Kovind in six categories including President’s HG and CD medal for distinguished service, HG and CD medal for meritorious service, President’s Fire Service Medal for gallantry, Fire Service Medal for gallantry, President’s fire service medal for distinguished service and Fire Service Medal for meritorious service, J&K has failed to figure in the list of these awards—to be given to personnel of Home Guards, Civil Defence and Fire Service on August 15.
Five president’s HG and CD medal for distinguished service have been announced and one each award has gone to Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh (HP), Karnataka and Ministry of Railways.
Of 50 HG and CD medal for meritorious service, three each have been given to Assam and Meghalaya, two each to Chandigarh, Chhatisgarh, Goa, HP, Tripura, Uttrakhand, West Bengal and Ministry of Railways, seven each by Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, one each by Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and NCDC MHA, four by Odisha.
Additional Director General of Police Home Guards and Security, Munir Ahmad Khan said that they had sent nomination list to the Government of India for these awards.
However, the top officer didn’t comment as to why no HG and CD personnel from the State could make it to the awards list.
The only president’s Fire Service Medal for gallantry has been bagged by leading fireman Simhachalam Boni of Andra Pradesh. A leading hand fireman and two firemen from Telangana have been given Fire Service Medal for gallantry.
Of five approved awards of President’s fire service medal for distinguished service, one each has gone to Assam, Bihar, Odisha, CISF (MHA) and O.N.G.C, M/O Pet & N. Gas.
Even of 50 awards of Fire Service Medal for meritorious service, none from the state has figured in the list which has been released by Ministry of Home Affairs, Disaster Management Division.
Of 50 awards of Fire Service Medal for meritorious service, two each have been bagged by Andra Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal, Kerala, Telangana, Uttrakhand, CISF (MHA), three each by Bihar and O.N.G.C, M/O Pet & N. Gas, one each by Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Naval Dockyard(Mbi) M/O Defence, four by Karnataka, five each by Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Director Fire & Emergency Services J&K, Dilbag Singh couldn’t be contacted despite repeated phone calls to seek his comments on the matter.
