No high alert in Kashmir: IGP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 31:
Amid reports about the abduction of family members of policemen by militants, J&KJ Police Friday said they were ascertaining the facts and that no high alert had been sounded in Kashmir.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Range, Swayam Prakash Pani told a local news gathering agency KNS that the investigations had been taken up following the reports about the abduction of family members of policemen.
He said they were ascertaining the facts in this regard.
Reacting to reports, the IGP said the authorities had not sounded a high alert in Kashmir.
Earlier, reports said scores of family members of policemen were abducted by the gunmen in south Kashmir areas.
J&K Police in its tweet said some incidents of abduction had come into their notice.
“Some incidents of abduction have come to the notice of Police in #South Kashmir. We are ascertaining details and circumstances. In due course it shall be placed in public domain (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.