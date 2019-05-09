‘No hawker will be allowed to sell goods without license’

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rs 11 lakh recovered as fine from norm violators

Amid reports about harassment to vendors who are selling their goods to tourists, the tourism police on Wednesday said that no person can be allowed to sell his goods without license.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tourism Enforcement Srinagar, Amarjit Singh told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that action was taken against those hawkers who are running their business unit without licenses.

“A person cannot deal with tourists without getting himself registered. He has to register himself properly through tourism department following which he is entitled to sell goods to tourist,” he said.

He added that nearly 30 hawkers are registered with tourism department while others are selling goods to tourists without getting themselves registered. “We asked them to get themselves many times, but despite that they are not getting themselves registered, thus compelling the police to act ageist them,” he added.

“The hawkers are harassing tourists, compelling them to buy their material,” he said.

Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani said that stern action is being taken against the hawkers who are being found violating the norms. “We have already recovered Rs 11 Lakh as fine from those violating the norms,” he said, adding that the department is keeping close vigil on those violating the norms. (KNS)