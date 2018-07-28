About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

No Govt will be formed excluding 29 legislators of PDP: Altaf Bukhari

Published at July 28, 2018 05:32 PM 0Comment(s)3315views


No Govt will be formed excluding 29 legislators of PDP: Altaf Bukhari

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Former finance minister and MLA Amira Kadal, Syed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that no government will be formed excluding the 29 legislators of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). 


Addressing a gathering on PDP’s raising day in Srinagar, Bukhari said, “I assure the people that no government will be formed excluding 29 members of PDP.”


He said that until they go for the next elections, the apprehensions among the people about them won’t end.


He also said that the PDP has focused on equitable development in the State. (KNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top