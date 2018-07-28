No Govt will be formed excluding 29 legislators of PDP: Altaf Bukhari

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former finance minister and MLA Amira Kadal, Syed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that no government will be formed excluding the 29 legislators of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Addressing a gathering on PDP’s raising day in Srinagar, Bukhari said, “I assure the people that no government will be formed excluding 29 members of PDP.”
He said that until they go for the next elections, the apprehensions among the people about them won’t end.
He also said that the PDP has focused on equitable development in the State. (KNS)