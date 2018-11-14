No further transaction of property under Roshni Act: HC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday restrained any further transaction with regard to the property—falling under Roshni Act.
In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) titled Ankur Sharma and State of J&K and Others challenging the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, which is popularly known as ‘Roshni Act’, a Division Bench of State High Court—comprising Chief Justice, Gita Mittal and Justice Alok Aradhe today directed respondents to ensure that no further transaction in respect of the property falls under the Roshni Act, which is subject matter of challenge in this petition, shall be made till further orders.
In the PIL it has been submitted that the Act has been dubbed as illegal on the ground that it violates the doctrine of equality and creates a special class of society for conferring undue benefits at the will and whims of the political entities.
The legislation was conceived to reward the violators of law, who instead of being booked for grabbing the State land, were conferred with the ownership rights and the law being a unique piece of legislation on the statue book cannot be allowed to sustain in an organized society governed by rule of law, the PIL said. “Nowhere in the country such a legislation was ever enacted to give premium to those who indulged in land grabbing as such legislation being against public policy and constitutional mandate is required to be declared unconstitutional and the land so regularized in favour of illegal occupants is required to be retrieved by setting aside all orders of regularization”, the PIL said.
Pertinently In 2001 the government had enacted - The Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act - also named Roshni Act to generate “Rs 25,000 crore by vesting ownership rights over state land also called Nazool land.” The idea was to sell the state land at market rates to the people who had illegally encroached upon it.