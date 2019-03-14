No fresh traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The traffic authorities on Thursday disallowed fresh traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway due to intermittent rains and landslides in last week that had left hundreds of vehicles stranded.

"Traffic movement on 14.03.2019 on Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44. Subject to fair weather/road condition only stranded vehicles shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar," traffic police wrote on Twitter.

An official said the decision to reopen the traffic on the highway will be taken later in the day after all the stranded vehicles are cleared.

Earlier, the traffic movement was halted due to the intermittent rains, the landslides on the highway.

(Representational picture)