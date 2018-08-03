About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

No foreign leader will be invited to Imran’s oath taking ceremony

Published at August 03, 2018


Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, Aug 2:

 Pakistan Thursday said no foreign leader will be invited to the oath taking ceremony of Imran Khan as the prime minister in-waiting wants to keep the event very simple and dignified.
Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25. The 65-year-old leader is expected to take oath on August 11.
Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said a simple ceremony would be held at the President House for which no date has been fixed.
"No dignitary from abroad except a few close friends of Chairman PTI Imran Khan would attend the simple and dignified oath-taking at Aiwan-e-Sadar (President House)," said Faisal.
President Mamnoon Hussain will administer Khan the oath of the office.
Khan's party had initially planned to invite several foreign leaders and personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, in an apparent change of heart today, Khan has opted against a fancy ceremony.
Faisal said that the PTI also announced that no foreign leaders would attend the oath-taking ceremony.
In a tweet, the PTI announced that the oath taking will be a simple and dignified ceremony and "it has been decided not to invite foreign dignitaries".
Earlier, PTI leaders had said that the Foreign Office was consulted to invite foreign leaders which may include leaders from SARRC nations as well as from China and Turkey.

 

