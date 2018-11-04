About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

No flight operates from Srinagar airport due to poor visibility

Published at November 04, 2018 01:12 PM 0Comment(s)1023views


Agencies

Srinagar

No flight operated from Srinagar International Airport on Sunday due to snowfall and poor visibility, an official of the airport said.

A number of flights were also cancelled yesterday as the visibility was very poor due to snowing, he said.

'We cannot say if the air traffic will remain suspended today also,' he said, adding that since morning, no flight could land or take off from the airport.

The snowfall has stopped since late last night though the visibility is still poor, he said, adding that the decision to operate flights will depend upon the improvement in the weather condition.

'We are going to inspect the visibility at 1100 hrs when the decision about resumption of traffic be taken,' he added.

