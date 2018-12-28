No end to power crisis

Alasteng Grid Station to miss deadline, power curtailment to continue
Alasteng Grid Station to miss deadline, power curtailment to continue
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 27:
The tall claims of Power Development Department (PDD) to commission Alasteng grid station on December 31 to overcome the power deficit in the Valley has fallen short as the project is all set to miss another deadline.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that the much-hyped project would now be completed by the end of February next year.
They said the power curtailment would continue in Kashmir throughout the chilling winter.
On November 30, Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma had directed the PDD officials to ensure completion of vital Alasteng Grid Station by December-end this year to strengthen the power scenario in the Valley.
Sources said even though Alasteng grid station, which has missed four deadlines in the past, would be charged but the main 220 KV Zainakote-Alistang transmission line is still incomplete.
“The PDD will charge the Alasteng grid station on December 31 but without the transmission line, it will be of no larger benefit,” they said.
Sources said section-1 of the transmission line would be completed by February 2019 and it would be only then that the grid station would be functional to its full potential.
Alasteng transmission line would generate additional 300 MWs of electricity to overcome the power deficit in the Valley.
The grid station is being constructed at the cost of around Rs 109 crores. So far about Rs 81 crores has been spent on its construction.
The Valley faces a peak deficit of 800 MWs of electricity during winter months.
According to PDD, the peak requirement jumps to 2100 MWs in the winter and only 1300 MWs of electricity is available for distribution.
On November 20, the PDD had issued a power curtailment schedule ranging from six to 16 hours daily for different areas.
In most parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, people are complaining of irregular power cuts and accusing the PDD of not following their power curtailment schedule.
A PDD official said they were hoping that completion of Alasteng grid station would provide a breathing space for the department, which always come under criticism during winter.
However, the delay in the project has ruled out any possibility of reducing the electricity curtailment in the Valley.
“There will be no respite from the power curtailment. We are still facing the power deficit of around 800 MWs of electricity at this time,” an official.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Chief Engineer, System and Operation Wing Kashmir, Javed Yousuf Dar said the PDD is doing its best to complete the project at earliest.