No end to illegal constructions in areas under LAWDA jurisdiction

Srinagar, Nov 11:
Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has failed to stop illegal constructions and encroachments within its jurisdiction.
People can be seen constructing the concrete houses and defying High Court orders brazenly.
Construction of newly structures can be spotted in areas like Saidakadal, Rainawari, Saderbal, Choudhary Bagh, Bura Mohala, Gurpura, Choudhary Bagh, Dag Mohalla, Sada Bagh Saidakadal, Sofi Mohalla Kani Kacch, Lone Mohalla Nowpora, Western Foreshore Road (WFR) and Lashkari Mohalla Northern Foreshore Road (NFR).
At Laskari Mohalla an Imam Bada (Prayer Hall) is being constructed within LAWDA jurisdiction. The place is just 500 meters away from the Court Commissioner’s office.
An official at LAWDA told Rising Kashmir that people are raising their structures in broad daylight and are defying the court orders.
"Even as the enforcement squad of the authority demolishes the concrete structures but as soon as they leave the spot, people again start the construction,” LAWDA official said.
The official said the reason for rampant illegal construction is that government has failed to rehabilitate the Dal dwellers and only few hundred families have been shifted to Rakh-e-Arth Housing colony.
He said recently Building Operations Controlling Authority (BOCA) meeting was held after six months and only two dozen cases were approved.
Others whose cases were rejected are compelled to go for illegal construction as it takes around 6-7 months for legal procedure, the official said adding the department has failed in implementing its own orders within the 200-meter range from Dal and Nigeen Lake. Besides two retired judges appointed by High court as court commissioners have turned deaf ears towards the issue, the official said.
“Commissioners are busy in enjoying government perks and facilities. they occasionally visit these areas,” he said.
Another official wishing anonymity said that during demolition drives, they demolish concrete structures partially but after that people continue their work. Apart from registering FIR (First Information Report) the authority has no power over the issue, he said.
“If the government is serious about the issue, they should first rehabilitate these people. On Dal rehabilitation crores of rupees are spent every year but things remain unchanged on the ground,” he said.
“During 2014 floods many houses were destroyed but the government denied them rebuilding or renovation. so these people are compelled to go for construction,” Official said.
According to the official, during night construction material is ferried to these areas and authorities have failed to act on these ground issues.
Enforcement Officer LAWDA, Northern Side, Tariq Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that on daily basis, they are demolishing the illegal structures raised by the people.
“No construction within 200 meters of lakes is permitted. For canals and other water bodies there is different criteria of permission,” he said.
While admitting that in interior areas of Dal Lake, construction of structures is going on, Ahmad said they demolish and register an FIR against the encroachers but somehow they raise the structures again.
He said people take advantage of shutdowns and strikes to raise these structures illegally. ''Even police fears to enter some volatile areas, how can the LAWDA squad go there," he added.
