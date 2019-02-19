No end to harassment of Kashmiris outside JK

Hundreds of Kashmiri students studying outside move to safer places, some return home
2 more Kashmiri students arrested in Haryana
Hundreds of Kashmiri students studying outside move to safer places, some return home
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 18:
Fearing attacks by violent mobs, hundreds of Kashmiri students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir have moved to safer places from Dehradun, Haryana and Chandigarh while many of them have also returned home.
After killing of 40 CRPF men in suicide bombing at Lethpora, Pulwama on Thursday, Kashmiri students are facing harassments and life threats in different states.
Many of them have been suspended by some college authorities.
One of the Kashmiri students Adil Shah, who is studying in CMIS College Dehradun, said, “To evade harassments and threats, we fled from our respective accommodations in the main city of Dehradun and are residing in Rampur area.”
“We are staying here with one of the Muslim, who gave us shelter to escape from the mob. Since yesterday at least 150 students have moved from Dehradun to other safer places and many have also returned to Kashmir,” he said.
Shah said in Dehradun, Kashmiri students of different colleges were harassed and threatened including, Dolphin, BFIR, Alpine, CIMS and some other colleges as well.
A spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Organisation, NasirKhuehami, said, “From Chandigarh more than 300 students have been shifted to Jammu since yesterday. Those were the students, who were studying in different states especially in Dehradun.”
He said more than 60 students studying in Haryana have also been shifted to Chandigarh and some 60-70 students shifted to Delhi.
“Currently, we are in touch with NGO Khalsa Aid, which is helping Kashmiris by providing them accommodation and food. Over 100 students have also reached Kashmir from different states particularly from the colleges of Dehradun, Chandigarh and Haryana,” he said.
Bilal Ahmad, a student of Dolphin college of Dehradun said, “I have accommodation in the Muslim area but after the mob took out candle vigils and threatened Kashmiris, I decided to leave the place due to security concerns.”
“One of our colleagues, Jamshed was beaten a violent mob. He booked very costly air ticket and shifted to Chandigarh,” he said.
Muzaffar Ahmad, who stays in Delhi during winters, said, “I have never seen such hatred among locals for Kashmiris. I feel very scared now”.
“I don’t dare to step out of my room. I prefer to stay indoors,” he said.
Students studying in different colleges of Haryana told Rising Kashmir on phone that they feel insecure as they have received death threats from violent mobs.
Reports said two Kashmiri students of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University were arrested from Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.
“PirzadaTawishFayaz and AakibRasool of Jammu and Kashmir were arrested Sunday night for their alleged involvement in "anti-national" activities,” Himachal Pradesh Police spokesperson and Superintendent of Police (law and order) Khushhal Sharma said.
He said they were studying at the Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni of Solan district, popularly known as the Nauni University.
Sharma said that they were arrested on the basis of a complaint from one NeerajBhardwaj of Ber village in Solan.
In his complaint, Bhardwaj alleged that Fayaz had posted anti-national comments on his Facebook page, the SP said.
The number of Kashmiri students arrested in Himachal Pradesh after the Pulwama has now risen to three.
Two Kashmiri students studying in SUS Engineering College, Tangori Jharkhand were suspended on Monday for post on social media.