No development in Mendhar as officials ignore preparing DPRs: MLA Javed Rana

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 25:
MLA Mendhar and senior National Conference (NC) leader Javed Rana on Thursday demanded personal intervention of Governor Satyal Paul Malik to fix responsibility on those officials who allegedly have not prepared Draft Project Reports (DPRs) of various developmental projects in Mendhar.
In a statement, Javed Rana alleged that developmental activities in Mendhar have been denied for one reason or other by the concerned departments who have not prepared any DPR.
“Governor has released funds for many districts and tehsils, while border tehsil Mendhar remained ignored with regard to the funds and developmental projects,” alleged Rana.
He further alleged that “No project is being taken up in Mendhar. If Government departments are unable to make projects, then they should tell us so that we will submit projects from mode sourcing.”
“Whether it is the DPR of Irrigation, Flood Control, Roads and Buildings, PHE and others, they have yet not prepared any DPR hampering developmental activities,” he alleged, while expressing hope with the Governor that he will personally intervene.
He said that Governor should fix responsibility on the erring officials. “Chief Minister of J&K himself monitoring and he should see why funds not being released for Mendhar,” he alleged again.
Speaking at a public meeting in border village Dabraj in Mendhar, Rana demanded that amount for the construction of bunkers in the Line of Control (LoC) villages should be enhanced to Rs 7 lakhs to Rs 8 lakhs from Rs 2.5 lakhs.
“In Rs 2.5 lakhs, it would not be possible to construct a bunker. The amount is too less and the amount for the construction of the bunkers needs to be enhanced so that a strong concrete bunker is constructed to save lives,” he said.
He said that despite being a border Mendhar, there is no development and Governor Administration should seriously look into it.