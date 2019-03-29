About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

No department to dig roads in Srinagar without prior permission: DC

Road-digging requests to be accompanied with restoration plans; Conference of engineers to be held every month to ensure planned execution of developmental works

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Thursday directed all concerned departments to seek prior permission for digging of roads—wherever and for whatever purpose needed anywhere in the district.
The DC who was speaking in a meeting with Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of all concerned departments directed for seeking authorisation from the district magistrate before undertaking digging of roads required for repairs or as part of developmental works anywhere in the district.
He instructed that all departments which might require to dig roads for developmental works must submit plans for digging and restoration with their road-digging requests.
The DC said all kinds of digging of roads required anywhere in the district will have to be done in consultation with the R&B and Traffic departments. He said instructions in this regard are necessitated in efforts to prevent damages to roads in the district.
Dr Shahid said roads across the district will be repaired soon adding that funds for the purpose have already been released to the concerned agencies. He said the repair work will start as soon as issues of contractors who are on strike are resolved.
He said a conference of engineers from concerned departments will be held every month in the district in efforts aimed at planned development and to resolve issues of coordination between the departments.
The DC said the reports of the engineers' conferences will be put in the public domain in order that the general public is also taken on board while devising developmental plans for the district.
The departments have also been instructed to come up with innovative project proposals in various areas which can raise the standard of living in the district.

 

