No country can win war by killings its own people: Mehbooba on Pulwama killings

Omar Abdullah questions Governor’s administration on security to people
Omar Abdullah questions Governor’s administration on security to people
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Appealing for end to “blood bath” in Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said that no country can win war by killings its own people.
“How long are we going to shoulder the coffins of our youngsters? So many civilians killed today post encounter in Pulwama. No country can win a war by killing its own people. I strongly condemn these killings, and once again appeal for efforts, to stop this blood bath,” Mehbooba wrote on twitter.
She was reacting on seven civilians killed in forces action on protestors near gunfight site at Sirnoo area of Pulwama district.
The former chief minister condemned the killings and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.
“No probe enough to bring back the dead innocent civilians. South Kashmir has been reeling under fear for the last 6 months. Is this what was expected from Gov rule? The admin has failed in securing civilian lives. Deepest condolences to the bereaved,” she wrote.
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also hit out at the Governor’s administration, saying it has failed to focus on the security of the people.
“The administration of Governor Malik has one task & one task only - to focus on the security of the people of J&K & restore peace to a troubled valley. Sadly it appears that’s the only thing the administration is not doing. Publicity campaigns & full page ads don’t bring peace,” Omar tweeted.
Omar termed the anti-militancy operation at Sirnoo village as the one “baldy executed.”
“6 civilians killed and numerous more injured, many critically. Any way you look at it this was a badly executed encounter. Protests around encounter sites are now the norm not the exception. Why are we unable to learn how to handle them better?,” he wrote.