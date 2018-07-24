No Chinar tree was cut during ongoing construction at G’bal: VC CUK

Yawar HussainSrinagar, July 23:
Civil Society Ganderbal Monday said the Central University of Kashmir hasn’t caused any damage to the environment of the College of Physical Education where they are building their temporary classrooms.
Khurshid Qureshi convener Civil Society Ganderbal said the Vice Chancellor, CUK has promised them that the ecology of the college will be preserved and the construction is being carried out on scientific grounds.
He said the Chinar trees haven’t been damaged at the construction site.
Earlier the construction of new temporary classrooms by CUK at the College of Physical Education had run into rough weather when the locals had alleged felling down of Chinar trees at the site to pave way for the construction.
The issue was later picked up by some media organisations that carried forward the allegations of the some local’s without any substantive proof.
However, on Monday VC Meraj-ud-din Mir met a gamut of delegations under the aegis of Civil Society Ganderbal where the members from the group endorsed CUK’s statement that no Chinar tree was cut down during the on-going construction.
“We expressed our concerns and VC assured us that the structures being built are not only temporary but are also being built keeping in mind the environmental concerns,” Qureshi said.
Vice Chancellor CUK, Meraj-ud-din Mir told Rising Kashmir that the new temporary campus being built at old College of Physical Education would be built around the theme of promoting greenery.
“It is going to be our green campus.”
He said the university authorities are trying their level best to shift to Tulmula campus. “In one year’s time, we may be able to shift.”
He said some well-wishers have helped the varsity with the construction at old Physical Education College and they have shifted.
CUK’s main campus has been marred by delays owing to the marshy nature of soil at Tulmula where 5000 kanals of land were allotted to it by the Omar Abdullah led coalition government.
Currently, the varsity is operating from six different locations spread across Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.
Following local protests, the negative press led to stalling of work on the temporary campus site of CUK at old Physical Education College.
To address the apprehensions of locals regarding Chinar felling, the varsity has engaged a Botanist Abid Munshi to help in preserving Chinar trees on scientific lines.
Locals in hushed voices, however, reveal a different story regarding the Chinar tree felling controversy.
Locals allege that the construction mafia in the district fuelled the environmental concerns in order to prevent the outside contractors from constructing the CUK buildings at old Physical Education college site.
“There are some vested interests which have been stalling the process,” a local alleged without naming the actual people.