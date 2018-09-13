About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

No change in poll schedule: CS

Published at September 13, 2018 01:36 AM 0Comment(s)423views


Press Trust of India

Srinagar, Sep 12:

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Wednesday refuted media reports of the deferment of the Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls, saying there would no change in the poll schedule.
"There are multiple views going on, (but) we have decided and we are going on as per schedule. There will be no change in the dates, there will be no change in the schedule (for the polls)," Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said, while addressing a function at the SKICC here.
Some media reports in the morning said the polls were likely to be deferred in view of the boycott announced by the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party.
The chief secretary said the local body polls would be held in October and, a month later, the panchayat polls would be held. "Three weeks from now we will have the urban body elections. In the first week of November, we will have Panchayat elections."

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top