No change in poll schedule: CS

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar, Sep 12:
The Jammu and Kashmir administration Wednesday refuted media reports of the deferment of the Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls, saying there would no change in the poll schedule.
"There are multiple views going on, (but) we have decided and we are going on as per schedule. There will be no change in the dates, there will be no change in the schedule (for the polls)," Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said, while addressing a function at the SKICC here.
Some media reports in the morning said the polls were likely to be deferred in view of the boycott announced by the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party.
The chief secretary said the local body polls would be held in October and, a month later, the panchayat polls would be held. "Three weeks from now we will have the urban body elections. In the first week of November, we will have Panchayat elections."