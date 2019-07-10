About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

No blanket ban on civil traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway: Div Com

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that there is no blanket ban on the movement of civil traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway during the Amarnath Yatra movement. 

Addressing a press conference here, Khan said in order to facilitate hassle free movement of the Yatra vehicles there is only traffic regulation in place.

"In the last few days there is a buzz on social media and other platforms about blanket ban highway for civilian traffic. I want to make it clear that there was no ban on civilian movement during the Amamrnath Yatra but only traffic regulation," he said.

