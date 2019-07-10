No blanket ban on civil traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway: Div Com

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that there is no blanket ban on the movement of civil traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway during the Amarnath Yatra movement.
Addressing a press conference here, Khan said in order to facilitate hassle free movement of the Yatra vehicles there is only traffic regulation in place.
"In the last few days there is a buzz on social media and other platforms about blanket ban highway for civilian traffic. I want to make it clear that there was no ban on civilian movement during the Amamrnath Yatra but only traffic regulation," he said.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that there is no blanket ban on the movement of civil traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway during the Amarnath Yatra movement.
Addressing a press conference here, Khan said in order to facilitate hassle free movement of the Yatra vehicles there is only traffic regulation in place.
"In the last few days there is a buzz on social media and other platforms about blanket ban highway for civilian traffic. I want to make it clear that there was no ban on civilian movement during the Amamrnath Yatra but only traffic regulation," he said.