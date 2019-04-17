No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

April 17, 2019 | Agencies

There will be no ban on civilian traffic movement on the national highway, the only road linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, on Wednesday and vehicles will ply from Jammu to Srinagar, a traffic police official said.

Interestingly, no security force convoy would be allowed to ply on the highway, he said without giving any reason.

The authorities had imposed ban on civilian traffic twice in a week –Sunday and Wednesday—to allow free and safe movement of security force convoy on the highway on April 4.

However, ban evoked sharp reaction from the leaders of mainstream and separatist organisations besides traders, transporters, fruit traders and common people.

A number of petitions were also filed in the high court challenging the ban which had badly affected normal life since April 7.

Traffic spokesman on official twitter account of Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday evening said that today will be convoy day on the highway and no public vehicle shall be allowed from Udhampur towards Srinagar and vice versa.

Later, late last night the spokesperson informed that civilian traffic will be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar and no convoy would ply on the route.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will have to cross Jakheni Udhampur between 0800 hrs to 1100 hrs when Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed to proceed towards Kashmir. "Despite rain in Jawahar tunnel and Ramban and Ramsu area, traffic was plying so far normally," spokesman said.

However, no vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction.

Only one-way traffic is allowed on the highway for the past about two years due to road widening and frequent landslides and shooting stones in Ramban and Ramsu area.

Meanwhile, snow clearance operation was going on historic Mughal road which remained closed since November last year due to snow.

The road, seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu national highway, is connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region.

Snow clearance operation was also going on Anantnag and Kishtwar in Jammu. (UNI)

(File picture)