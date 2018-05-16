No anti-militancy operations during Ramzan month: Rajnath Singh

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Home Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday said that the government has asked the government forces not to launch the anti-militancy operations during the holy month of Ramzan.
Rajnath Singh in a series of tweets wrote: “The centre asked security forces not to launch operations in Jammu Kashmir during the month of Ramzan . Decision taken to help peace loving Muslims observe Ramzan. in a peaceful environment. HM Shri @rajnathsingh has informed the Chief Minister, J&K of Centre’s decision (sic).”
In his second tweet, Singh wrote: “Security Forces to reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people. Government expects everyone to cooperate in this initiative and help the Muslim brothers & sisters to observe Ramzan peacefully and without any difficulties (sic).”
In his third tweet, he wrote: “It is important to isolate the forces that bring a bad name to Islam by resorting to mindless violence and terror.”
Ramzan begins on Wednesday, May 16, evening and will end on June 14.
Mehbooba Mufti had asked New Delhi to declare ceasefire during the holy month at an All Party Meet in Srinagar.
The last time the Union government announced an unilateral ceasefire during the month of Ramzan was in 2000, during the Vajpayee government’s tenure.