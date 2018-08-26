No alliances for ULB, panchayat polls

All major parties to go it alone
Yawar Hussain / Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Aug 25:
With the State Election Commission likely to issue first notification for Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls next week, the major mainstream parties have all decided to plunge in the elections without entering into any pre-poll alliances.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was in an alliance government with the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) till earlier this year has now decided to contest both the ULB as well as Panchayat polls alone.
PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said the PDP leadership had decided that the party would not enter in any alliance for both the elections.
“We will start devising the strategy for the elections from Monday, August 27 but the coalition options are out of book for us,” he said.
Mir said the issues on which elections are to be fought are yet to be deliberated upon and the party would start deliberation on them from August 27 along with devising the strategy forward.
He said PDP was not in favour of the elections and while in the government they had opposed and postponed them.
“Seeing the situation, we asked the former Governor not to conduct these elections because we wanted the polls to be conducted without fear and in a fair manner,” the PDP leader said.
He said now that the administration under the Governor had decided to conduct polls, PDP would be part be of the democratic process.
“Our reservations against not holding polls were not considered,” Mir said.
Sources in the party said the main focus was on securing Panchayat seats in north Kashmir districts as three rebel MLAs, Imran Reza Ansari, Javaid Baig and Muhammad Abbas Wani, all are from that region.
PDP’s archrival National Conference (NC) that was previously in an alliance with the grand old Congress party has also decided to fish in the waters alone.
A senior NC leader said the party was not going to contest the polls in an alliance with the Congress as it believes it had a fair chance at winning across the State.
“The alliance is out of question for us and we have decided to contest on our own,” he said.
NC Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani said the alliance is a hypothetical question till the notification for the elections are announced but then the NC would meet the new Governor and advise him against holding either the ULB or panchayat polls.
“Every day, the situation in the Valley is becoming worse. We had asked the former Governor not to hold polls and we will ask the new one also,” he said.
BJP too has decided to contest ULB polls alone and have already constituted committees across Jammu Kashmir.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, BJP Vice President and Kashmir affairs in-charge Avinash Rai Khana said their team was ready for contesting ULB as well as panchayat polls.
“We recently held meetings regarding the polls in Jammu. Our party will contest elections in Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh municipalities,” he said.
Khana said people’s participation in the polls was must to ensure development and peace in the State.
“Peace will definitely prevail when people will participate in the polls,” he said. “In a democratic system, every party’s participation is important but people will vote for those candidates who they like and have a strong policy.”
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and MLC Ghulam Nabi Monga said the current situation was not conducive for the polls.
“In this month only, there were gunfights and security forces including a BJP worker were killed,” he said. “The government has to ensure the security of candidates as well.”
Meanwhile, an official in the State Election Commission told Rising Kashmir that the first notification for ULB polls would be issued next week.
“The elections will be conducted initially in Jammu region and border districts of Kashmir valley. The plan is to go for polling first in north Kashmir, then to central and afterwards in restive south Kashmir,” the official said.
The ULB and panchayat polls of the State had also found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s August 15 speech when he claimed that people from the State were meeting him with requests to hold these polls.
The last panchayat polls in the State were held in 2011 while the ULB polls have not been held for nearly eight years now.
Around 4500 sarpanches and 29,000 panchs were elected in the last panchayat polls in 2011.
According to the sources, the ULB polls in the State would be held on party basis, which, however, would not be the case for panchayat polls.
The urban local body elections, scheduled to be held in January this year, were deferred after the PDP-BJP coalition government cited non-conducive situation in the Valley for not holding polls.