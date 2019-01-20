No alliance, confident to form stable government alone: NC

‘Committed to Regional Autonomy’
JAMMU:
Exuding confidence about giving Jammu and Kashmir a much needed stable and strong government, National Conference on Saturday ruled out any alliance in the ensuing elections.
“Coalition culture does not suit the state like Jammu and Kashmir, which is confronted with numerous challenges with the people essentially craving for peace and normalcy, development and progress”, provincial president, Devender Singh Rana, said in a statement issued here said.
Addressing a key meeting of the provincial body and senior leaders convened to strategies and draw a road map for the assembly elections.
Rana said the National Conference will reach out to the people with its plank of development, peace, progress, employment and the agenda of preserving the special identity of the state and satiating the urges and aspirations of all the regions. Regional autonomy, he said, is a way forward to fulfill the urges of the people and empowering them at all levels with opportunities to all.
Elaborating on going to polls alone, Rana said the leadership has already made it clear that National Conference will not forge any alliance with any political party as it believes the people as main fountain of power. He said the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh have realized the crucial need of strong and stable government as a dispensation on crutches cannot deliver on governance front, which has been proven many a times.
The Provincial President also reiterated the resolve of National Conference to offer any sacrifice for preserving and strengthening Article 370 and Article 35A, which are facing a threat from inimical forces, who have been engineering overt and covert machinations to weaken these constitutional provisions. He said the people of the State, irrespective of their religious or regional affiliations have foiled all these attempts in the past and are ready to isolate proponents of weakening these constitutional guarantees.
Speaking on the occasion, former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra said the people were craving for a change, which can be brought about by the National Conference alone that has a track record of facing the challenges and steering the state to peace and tranquility, braving numerous odds.
Sadhotra said National Conference will strive for bringing the state back on the track of development, abandoned by the PDP-BJP dispensation during over three years. Rana and Sadhotra spelled out various challenges faced to the state, inter allia, including dilapidated utility services, lack of development, poor implementation of various welfare schemes and said concerted efforts would be made to generate employability, instill sense of security among the people and provide respite to marginalized segments of society, especially the border dwellers and weaker sections. They said the problems of the farming community have increased manifold, which are needed to be addressed on priority besides giving fillip to industrialization.
Addressing the meeting, Th Rachpal Singh, State Secretary, exhorted the cadre to gear up in a big way for the democratic exercise, which promises change and end to administrative cum developmental inertia across the state. The other senior leaders and functionaries also addressed the meeting and presented their view points on the ensuing elections.
