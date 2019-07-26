NKFA demands fire tenders for industrial estates

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Grieve over fire incident of packaging unit at Khonmoh

New Kashmir Fruit Association has expressed deep shock over the fire incident on 23 July 2019 at Industrial estate Khonmoh wherein M/s. Valley Packing’s Industries gutted completely resulting losses of crores of rupees.

The Association management regretted that fire and emergency services reached the site an hour later during which time entire building was engulfed in fire.

“Even water storage in fire service vehicles exhausted within an hour hardly with the result the technical staff of Fire & Emergency Services could not control the fire incident.”

It said of fire station was available in the premises of the Industrial Area, the unit holder would have not suffered huge losses. Entire unit damaged due to negligence of Fire & Emergency services.”

Chairman Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Dealers Union Srinagar and President of New Kashmir Fruit Association Parimpora Srinagar, General Secretary visited the site at Industrial Area Khonmoh and shared sympathy with unit holder.

It has requested governor administration to set up fire service station at all industrial areas including Khonmoh.

It has also requested for the compensation for M/s. Valley Packing unit.