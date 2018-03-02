Nizamuddin appeals CM to review SRO-202

Jammu:
Senior PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat has appealed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to consider review of SRO 202 in view of dissatisfaction being expressed by educated youth of the state over its contours and content.
Interacting with a group of qualified job seekers, Bhat said any policy that government frames has to take into consideration the response it receives from the expected beneficiaries.
Bhat said he has a firm belief that present government is focussed on creating viable and adequate opportunities for youth of the state in every sphere of life and it acknowledges the importance for providing meaningful space to them in making careers and also contributing to state's empowerment.
He said it is because of government's desire to see state's youth getting all kinds of incentives to grow as competitors and professionals that many have easily made it to administrative, medical, engineering and other elite positions at state and national level.
He said Jammu and Kashmir youth are now mostly seen at international events and competitions with promising potential and merit. "This despite incongenial security scenario and constant disruptions in their academic pursuits at home," he added.
Bhat said while government faces resource constraints at times to offer equal opportunities to youth in involving them in the state's affairs and social empowerment, better planning can ensure needed improvement.
He said SRO 202 has come for sharp criticism from youth and employees' unions and there are serious grounds for its reconsideration to make good the highlighted infirmities.
Bhat expressed hope that state government will give due audience to youth on their issues as and when it is sought and exuded confidence that youth of the state will amply contribute to positive planning and fair policy -making.
