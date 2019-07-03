About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NITI Aayog ranks Kupwara first in fin inclusion, skill development

KPM compliments admin 

 JKPM leader Showkat Masoodi has congratulated District Administration Kupwara led by Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg for securing Ist rank in Financial Inclusion and Skill Development from the NITI Aayog on the basis of incremental progress in Feb-March 2019.
In a statement, Showkat Masoodi said Kupwara has become eligible for one-time additional allocation of Rs 3 crore after securing first rank.
He said NITI Aayog's pat is a big honour to Kupwara district in recognition of the tireless and dedicated services presented by the officers and field staff posted there.
Masoodi has hoped that officers and the field agencies would continue their efforts with added zeal and zest to make Kupwara a model district not only in the state but in the whole country and cover areas in Machil, Keran, Tangdar, Langate also.
It may be mentioned here that CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant has sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of the state BVR Subrahmanyam wherein he, on behalf of NITI Aayog, has complimented officers of district Kupwara for their tireless efforts which have enabled the district to earn Ist rank.

Latest News

Police approaches CBI for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Shujaa ...

Police approaches CBI for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Shujaa ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Jul 02 | Agencies
3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

Jul 02 | Agencies
4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: GoI

4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: GoI

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rashe ...

Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rashe ...

Jul 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 k ...

Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 k ...

Jul 02 | Agencies
GoI looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

GoI looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

Jul 02 | Agencies
US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like st ...

US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like st ...

Jul 02 | RK Web News
Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath yatra

Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath yatra

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Cable car employee among five held for theft in Gulmarg: Police

Cable car employee among five held for theft in Gulmarg: Police

Jul 02 | Noor ul Haq
Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

Jul 02 | RK Online Desk
Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

Jul 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India projected to lose 5.8 % of working hours in 2030: UN labour agen ...

India projected to lose 5.8 % of working hours in 2030: UN labour agen ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
India pledges to contribute USD 5 million in 2019 to UN Palestine refu ...

India pledges to contribute USD 5 million in 2019 to UN Palestine refu ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
US-China trade talks already begun: Trump

US-China trade talks already begun: Trump

Jul 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

Jul 02 | RK Online Desk
Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors boo ...

Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors boo ...

Jul 02 | Imran Shah
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NITI Aayog ranks Kupwara first in fin inclusion, skill development

KPM compliments admin 

              

 JKPM leader Showkat Masoodi has congratulated District Administration Kupwara led by Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg for securing Ist rank in Financial Inclusion and Skill Development from the NITI Aayog on the basis of incremental progress in Feb-March 2019.
In a statement, Showkat Masoodi said Kupwara has become eligible for one-time additional allocation of Rs 3 crore after securing first rank.
He said NITI Aayog's pat is a big honour to Kupwara district in recognition of the tireless and dedicated services presented by the officers and field staff posted there.
Masoodi has hoped that officers and the field agencies would continue their efforts with added zeal and zest to make Kupwara a model district not only in the state but in the whole country and cover areas in Machil, Keran, Tangdar, Langate also.
It may be mentioned here that CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant has sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of the state BVR Subrahmanyam wherein he, on behalf of NITI Aayog, has complimented officers of district Kupwara for their tireless efforts which have enabled the district to earn Ist rank.

News From Rising Kashmir

;