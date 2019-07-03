NITI Aayog ranks Kupwara first in fin inclusion, skill development

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

KPM compliments admin

JKPM leader Showkat Masoodi has congratulated District Administration Kupwara led by Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg for securing Ist rank in Financial Inclusion and Skill Development from the NITI Aayog on the basis of incremental progress in Feb-March 2019.

In a statement, Showkat Masoodi said Kupwara has become eligible for one-time additional allocation of Rs 3 crore after securing first rank.

He said NITI Aayog's pat is a big honour to Kupwara district in recognition of the tireless and dedicated services presented by the officers and field staff posted there.

Masoodi has hoped that officers and the field agencies would continue their efforts with added zeal and zest to make Kupwara a model district not only in the state but in the whole country and cover areas in Machil, Keran, Tangdar, Langate also.

It may be mentioned here that CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant has sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of the state BVR Subrahmanyam wherein he, on behalf of NITI Aayog, has complimented officers of district Kupwara for their tireless efforts which have enabled the district to earn Ist rank.