Niti Aayog, JK civil society bodies hold workshop to strengthen partnership

New Delhi:
The Niti Aayog today held a daylong workshop with civil society organisations (CSOs) of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar to strengthen partnership between the CSOs and the government, according to an official statement.
Senior Niti Aayog officials stated that despite challenges, the Jammu and Kashmir government has undertaken various initiatives that have led to strong performance in health sector, it said.
"Contrary to perceptions, the economic indicators are moving favourably," the statement said, adding that nevertheless there are certain challenges in many sectors like in the field of education that requires a synergistic focus on the Centre, state governments and civil services societies.
Member coordinator of NITI-CSO committee, Amod Kanth, emphasized the need to build on a collaborative approach between the government and the CSOs.
Advisor to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Khurshid Ganai, stated that a concerted effort needs to be made for capacity building of CSOs, and a nodal department in the state be created to serve as a mechanism to sort out issues such as delay in processing of projects, among others, of the CSOs.
Over 60 CSOs operating in the J&K region, officials from the Niti Aayog and 14 central ministries, and pan India CSOs participated in the workshop.
One of the participants and chairperson, Arnimaal Institute for Rehabilitation, Kalpana Tikku, said it was an enriching experience for all the participants. She said Jammu and Kashmir government must primarily focus on bringing NGOs on board to make remarkable impact on the ground as far as the proposed programmes and initiatives were concerned.
Tikku said that her organization has been working into the field of education, girl education, women empowerment and children in conflict with law.