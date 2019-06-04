NIT students rally for environment conservation

June 04, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Engineering students hold street play, portrait exhibition ahead of World Environment Day

In an effort to create awareness about the environmental hazards, the students of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Monday organised an event ahead of World Environment Day.

The event was organized by Ecological Club, a student body chaired by some faculty members.

The main aim of the event was to create awareness regarding environment issues like global warming, greenhouse effect, air pollution, deforestation, industrialization and information of solar and wind energy. The event was an effort to promote green engineering among the students.

Students said the state is facing different environmental issues and the people are still unaware about the damage it has caused to the nature.

They highlighted the issues like deforestation, air pollution, climatic change and global warming through portrait exhibition and street play.

A student of electrical engineering who is also President of the Ecological Club, Manish Sharma said creating awareness on environment and adopting green technologies is a way to reduce pollution.

“We organize this program every year to create awareness on protecting the environment. We send message to the students on the importance of maintaining a good environment through our paintings and street plays.”

Sharma said that the NIT possesses an immense solar power potential and the authorities can harness solar power sector and generate hydroelectricity to meet its requirement.

"We as engineering students mostly read books. We hardly get time for the environmental activities and look for such issues. This event is a green initiative to promote environment sensitization among the students," said an electrical engineering student and Secretary of Ecological Club of NIT, Gyan Pratipat.

He said, though the J&K does not have air pollution like other states of the country."But if we travel from Jammu to Srinagar, there is air pollution and during winters people face problems here,” he added.

Highlighting the issue of sustainability, Associate Professor of NIT, Dr Shahid said the sustainability should be the first priority.

"An engineer should know the sustainability before starting any project. We have natural resources. We should utilize less from the resources but gain more. We should be able to make big out of small. Green engineering and technology is the need of the hour,” he added.

Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering Department, NIT, Dr Kushal Jagtap said at least 40 students participated in the event. "The event on Environment Day was very important and informative for the students. It is the responsibility of people as well to keep the environment clean,” he said.

“There are different issues like industrialization, climate change, land deformation, deforestation etc. Environmental events are necessary to aware the students. In fact, all the Universities should organize such events,” he said.

He said, besides street play and portrait exhibition, the ecological hub of NIT has organized a plantation drive.

“We have received the saplings from Forest Department and the students will plant the saplings in the campus garden,” he added.