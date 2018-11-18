NIT Srinagar to host 5th edition of Int’l Conference on Nanotechnology

Srinagar, Nov 17:
National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur is organizing the 5th edition of International Conference on ‘Nanotechnology for Better Living (NBL) -2019’ from 7-11 April 2019, in association with many prestigious institutions.
The conference shall cover all areas of science, engineering, agriculture and medicine with an aim to gather well known national and international scientists to share new knowledge, current breakthroughs and practical challenges in the new and emerging field, which is still in infancy.
NBL-19 will provide an interdisciplinary platform for experts in academia, industry and government to discuss ideas, research results, applications and experience on all aspects of Nanosciences and Nanotechnologies.
The deadline for abstract submission to NBL-19 is 30th of December, 2018. Abstracts/Manuscripts submitted will be peer reviewed and accepted papers shall be published in the special issues of some prestigious journals.