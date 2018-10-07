NIT organizes conference to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Prof Saha

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 06:
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar today organized a conference in connection with 125th birth anniversary of Prof MN Saha to highlight his contribution to various fields of Physical/ Chemical sciences.
Saha was an astrophysicist best known for his development of the Saha equation, used to describe chemical and physical conditions in stars.
The conference was inaugurated by Dean, R&C Prof Ajaz Zargar. There were three technical sessions and 15 papers were presented on various aspects of life and works of Saha.
There was a poster session in which students from NIT and Central University of Kashmir participated.
The three invited talks were presented in each technical session by Prof Rajesh Kochar of Punjab University, Dr Rathnasree from Nehru Planetarium and Dr E Kirubha from Anna University. There were delegates from Bihar and New Delhi also.
Delegates from Kashmir University, Islamic University and Degree Colleges of Kashmir presented their papers.
A panel discussion was also organized on 'Educational opportunities for Science and Engineering graduates from valley: Challenges and Prospects'.
The panelists for the discussion included Prof Sheikh Javed, VC Cluster University Kashmir, Prof Zahoor Ahmad Chat, Director, Higher Education, J&K, Prof Nazir Shah, Principal SSM College of Engineering, Prof Rajesh Kochar, Punjab University and Dr Rathnasree.
The issues which were deliberated upon include non-availability of winter internship and winter courses to students of J&K. Most of the Institutes and science academies in India offer summer courses and internship programmes; they may be requested to extend this facility during winter months from December to February as well. The other recommendations were regarding awareness of exams like KVPY, JAM, NGEP, NIUS and JEST.