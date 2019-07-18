Nirmal Singh led delegation meets Governor

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation comprising Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh, Speaker Legislative Assembly; Shakti Parihar, former Minister and Daleep Singh, former MLA, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today. Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor and Dilbagh Singh, DGP were present on the occasion.

The delegation expressed its concern regarding growing threats to the safety and security of people, illegal encroachments on forest land, and incidences of bovine smuggling in the erstwhile Doda region. It demanded strengthening of the security apparatus including Village Defence Committees and provision of mobile bunkers.

Governor assured the delegation due consideration of its demands.