Nirmal Singh for upholding sanctity of JK Assembly

Inspects various sections of Assembly Secretariat
Srinagar, May 11:
Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Dr Nirmal Singh Friday inspected various sections in the Assembly Secretariat and took stock of their functioning.
On the occasion, Dr Singh interacted with the employees of various sections of the Assembly secretariat and stressed them to work with utmost dedication and zeal.
The Speaker was accompanied by Deputy Speaker, Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, Secretary, Legislative Assembly Mulk Raj Singh and other officials to take a detailed review of staff strength besides various affairs of the Assembly complex.
The Speaker assured the officials of full support and added that they are welcome to apprise him of their problems and grievances. He also sought their cooperation in smooth functioning of the Legislative assembly.
He said his role is to give more power to the peoples' voice to ensure the strengthening of the democratic intuitions and hassle-free conduct of the business in the Assembly Secretariat. He also called for upholding the sanctity of the Legislative Assembly to ensure issues concerning the state and the people are addressed.