Nirmal Singh elected LA Speaker

Opposition questions process, proposes former counter-insurgent as Speaker
Faisul YaseenSrinagar, May 10:
Former Deputy Chief Minister, Nirmal Singh was Thursday elected Legislative Assembly (LA) Speaker on Thursday after the hour-long session convened to elect the Speaker was adjourned as the opposition raised issues about the process of convening.
The opposition legislatorsquestioned the process of convening the special session in a hurry and said they had not been given enough of time to attend the session and at the last minute fielded former counter-insurgent-turned-legislator UsmanMajeed as the Speaker candidate after his name was proposed by NC legislator, Abdul MajidBhat (Larmi).
The session had been necessitated after Kavinder Gupta took over as the Deputy Chief Minister of the State, replacing Nirmal Singh who got the position of Speaker in turn.
The opposition legislators said they were nominating a member to the post of Speaker from the opposition benches for which they requiredthe presence of all the legislators and due to short notice legislators from Ladakh and other regions like PirPanjal and Chenab Valley had not been able to attend the session.
Speaking on the occasion, senior NC leader Muhammad Shafi(Uri) said the government had only given a single day’s notice to the legislators to reach Srinagar.
“This was the key reason why members from Ladakh and other regions including Congressman NawangRigzinJora, AltafKaloo, JavedRana and many others could not reach Srinagar,” Shafi said.
The senior NC legislator said while the ruling Peoples Democratic Party and the rightwing BharatiyaJanata Party legislators are present in full quorum, those from the opposition had failed to reach due to short notice served to them for attending the session.
Shafi said even the leader of the single largest party in the opposition and former chief minister Omar Abdullah too was out of Kashmir.
He said the legislators should have got the information in advance but had received it at the last minute.
He said Governor NarinderNathVohra had summoned the Assembly only a day ahead of the session.
Independent legislator Engineer Rasheed said most of the members had been informed through the media and that the members had been were sent invites only through the internet although the internet services were not working everywhere across the State.
As things started turning ugly, Deputy Speaker NazirAhmad Khan (Gurezi), who was presiding over the sitting, announced adjournment of the house for 30 minutes.
Stressing that he did not want the house divided on this issue, he said his secretariat had sent telegramsto the legislators and even informed the members over telephone.
Suggesting that the opposition should not protest over the issue, he said present age was the age of internet to which Rashid reacted saying, “Kashmir has been pushed to the Stone Age.”
Gurezireacted saying that the house had the tradition of electing its presiding officer through consensus.
In the All Party Meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday, the opposition had suggested a three-day session instead of a one-hour sitting to discuss the prevailing situation in Kashmir, the demand overturned by the government.
After the noisy scenes, when ordered was restored in the house following the half-an-hour adjournment, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, SyedBasharatBukhari moved the motion seeking Singh’s election to the postwhile the newly-appointed Deputy Chief Minister and former LA Speaker, Kavinder Gupta seconded the motion.
Singh, an MLA from Billawar constituency, was elected with a voice vote.
After the election, Singh was taken to the Speaker’s chair by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Bukhari, Minister for Urban Development Sat Pal Sharma, Deputy Speaker NazirGurezi, legislators MianAltaf, Muhammad YusufTarigami, and Engineer Rashid.
Addressing the House, Singh urged all legislators to cooperate with him in conducting the house in an impartial manner.
He said Jammu and Kashmir was full of diversities but also full of challenges.
“This house has a greater role to address the diversities and challenges to the State,” Singh said assuring legislators that he will rise above party lines and up to the expectations of the members of the house and work in close coordination with them.
Lauding his predecessor, Kavinder Gupta, Singh said he had performed the job in an unbiased manner.
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Deputy Speaker NazirGurezi, Minister for Urban Development Sat Pal Sharma, legislators MianAltaf Ahmad, Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami, Engineer Rashid and Rajesh Gupta felicitated Singh on being elected the Speaker of the house.