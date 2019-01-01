Nirmal Singh continues to be LA Speaker, courtesy DIPR

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 31:
In a major goof up, the government’s Information and Public Relations Department Monday circulated a message from previous Speaker of the dissolved Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly greeting people on New Year.
A message circulated to media organisations through the Director Information and Public Relations (DIPR) quotes former Speaker legislative assembly Nirmal Kumar Singh greeting people of the State.
“In a message, Dr. Singh hoped that the coming year would usher in state an era of peace, prosperity and overall development besides also strengthening the bonds of love, compassion. No: PR/DI/18/8501/,” the DIPR press release reads.
“Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Dr Nirmal Singh has greeted the people of the State on eve of New Year,” the press release reads further.
As per the constitution of the State, the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker cease to exist from the date of dissolution of the lower house.
However, the DIPR in its press release continues to address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nirmal Kumar Singh as Speaker of the lower house, a post dissolved on November 22 with the dissolution of the house by Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Even on the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Nirmal Kumar Singh of the BJP and Nazir Ahmad Gurezi of the National Conference continue to occupy the offices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
One is left even more wondrous at the DIPR goof up owing to the manner and situation in which the lower house of the J&K Legislature was dissolved.
On November 22, Governor Satya Pal Malik’s fax machine became the butt of ridicule after it couldn’t receive letters from PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone claiming to have numbers to form a new government in the State.
The DIPR not only seems to have forgotten that the assembly was dissolved but also seem to not know the constitutional provisions in this regard.