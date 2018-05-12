Nirmal Singh accuses army of harassing people

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh has accused Army of harassing people after an army raised objections over the construction of his house next to an ammunition depot in Nagrota.
In news report published by The Indian Express some of the top BJP leaders in Jammu Kashmir which include the Speaker Nirmal Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, purchased, via a company, land right next to the Army’s ammunition depot in Nagrota.
The report said: “On a 2,000-sq-m plot that is part of an estimated 12 acres bought in 2014, Nirmal Singh has begun constructing a house that has prompted a strong protest letter from the Corps Commander of the Army’s 16 Corps, Lt General Saranjeet Singh.”
The report said: “In the letter, dated March 19, 2018, addressed directly to Nirmal Singh — he was Deputy CM then — Lt Gen Singh said that the house Nirmal Singh has constructed is illegal and “has implications on the security of a major ammunition storage facility as well as the safety of all personnel living in close vicinity of the ammunition depot.”
Lt Gen Singh wrote: “May I request you to reconsider construction of residential accommodation in close proximity of the ammunition depot being a potential safety hazard.”
Nirmal Singh told The Indian Express that the ammunition depot has been in Nagrota since the 1970s.
“A village called Ban is adjacent to it. During militancy, the Army built a wall around it. They are saying that you can’t construct anything 1000 m from the outer wall of the depot. My house is 530 m. The moment I started construction, there was opposition. It is politically motivated,’’ he said.
“They (army) don’t let people construct even a toilet. People are harassed. You should speak to people there. Because it is my house, it is politically motivated. They started objecting. Why don’t they get a stay, they can’t do it,” the report quoted Sing saying.
Read full report here: