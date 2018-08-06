Nine smugglers held in JK, 84 bovines rescued

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Nine smugglers were arrested and 84 bovines rescued from them in four separate incidents in this region of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.
On a specific input, police set up a checkpoint at Nagathub in Rajouri district and intercepted two drug peddlers along with bovines, a police officer said.
They were identified as Liaquat Ali of Audhan and Mohd Qasim of Gunda, he said, adding that 25 bovines were rescued from Ali while 20 from Qasim.
A police team, which was on a routine patrolling at the Niaka border road, intercepted a vehicle and rescued nine animals from it, the official said.
Three smugglers -- Shokat Hussain of Nowshera, Mohd Waqar and Mohd Ashraf of Qila Darhal -- were arrested, he added.
A police party intercepted a truck at the Dhar road in Udhampur district of the state and during its checking rescued 21 bovines last night, the police officer said.
Nazir Hussain, Kaka and Bikram Singh were arrested and an FIR was lodged in police station Udhampur, he added.
Another smuggling bid of bovines was foiled in the Kharpora area of Ramban district and nine animals were rescued last night, the officer said.
The vehicle was seized and driver Shahnwaz Ahmed was arrested, he added.